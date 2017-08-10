The Memes Of This Kenyan Man Casually Eating His Meal While Waiting To Vote Are Honestly So Good
“Remember this as the day #GitheriMan singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied.”
Kenyans went to the polls this week to choose their next president in a highly contested race, and things have gotten a little tense. The country is on edge waiting for results.
In the midst of all the confusion, the internet gave Kenyans #GitheriMan.
And then, of course, came the memes.
Just when you thought you'd seen the last #GitheriMan meme, you'd find...another one.
Some people guessed which party he voted for.
#GitheriMan has seen it all.
He's everywhere, apparently!
Waiting on election results like:
While the country's political future has yet to be determined, Kenyans seem to agree that Githeri Man is the real MVP.
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
