The Memes Of This Kenyan Man Casually Eating His Meal While Waiting To Vote Are Honestly So Good

world

“Remember this as the day #GitheriMan singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied.”

By Tamerra Griffin

Map of Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting From

Nairobi, Kenya

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Map of Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting From

Nairobi, Kenya

Last updated on August 10, 2017, at 10:54 a.m. ET

Posted on August 10, 2017, at 7:47 a.m. ET

Kenyans went to the polls this week to choose their next president in a highly contested race, and things have gotten a little tense. The country is on edge waiting for results.

Simon Maina / AFP / Getty Images

In the midst of all the confusion, the internet gave Kenyans #GitheriMan.

the proverbial kiki @kmarima

Githeri is a popular Kenyan dish made of corn and beans that have been boiled and mixed together, and people love how casually this man — who has yet to be identified — was eating his while he waited in line to vote on Aug. 8.

And then, of course, came the memes.

We make #Githeriman trend yes?
254 Pacer ♠️ @danobura

We make #Githeriman trend yes?

#Githeriman #githeri #electionmanenos Photoshop skills on fleek
isaac™🇰🇪 @karin_isaac

#Githeriman #githeri #electionmanenos Photoshop skills on fleek

Mr Steal Your Githeri #GitheriMan @ed_wainaina best at edits 😭😭
Mzee Edd🇰🇪 @005e5n

Mr Steal Your Githeri #GitheriMan @ed_wainaina best at edits 😭😭

#GitheriMan just went viral, .. sit down! Be Humble. This is my favorite .. haha .. chilling on a high rise snackin… https://t.co/GYzTU5xzF8
Alffie @justalffie

#GitheriMan just went viral, .. sit down! Be Humble. This is my favorite .. haha .. chilling on a high rise snackin… https://t.co/GYzTU5xzF8

Just when you thought you'd seen the last #GitheriMan meme, you'd find...another one.

After this im done #Githeriman 😂😂😂
254 Pacer ♠️ @danobura

After this im done #Githeriman 😂😂😂

Some people guessed which party he voted for.

"If you were independent I would still choose you" 😂😂 Another one by @ed_wainaina
Shaffie Waru @Mwass_

"If you were independent I would still choose you" 😂😂 Another one by @ed_wainaina

#GitheriMan has seen it all.

When you see the girl you've been trying to win over with another dude #GitheriMan
Moqayah @Moqayah

When you see the girl you've been trying to win over with another dude #GitheriMan

😂😂😂second last pic I promise #Githeriman
254 Pacer ♠️ @danobura

😂😂😂second last pic I promise #Githeriman

fast 8 and #Githeriman
Marto 🇰🇪 @MARTINizme

fast 8 and #Githeriman

#Githeriman - Be Humble and show up with Githeri in polling stations
GeezyPaidYourBills @herfuturetense

#Githeriman - Be Humble and show up with Githeri in polling stations

He's everywhere, apparently!

#Githeriman met the Trumps
Emmanuel Lumumba @e_lumumba

#Githeriman met the Trumps

#Githeriman This guy though... He he he he
Ian Abura @ian_abura

#Githeriman This guy though... He he he he

Remember North West? This is her now. Feel old yet?
Shaffie Waru @Mwass_

Remember North West? This is her now. Feel old yet?

Waiting on election results like:

#Githeriman .. The adventures of githeri man now in Kimathi Street
maurice @morreh_m

#Githeriman .. The adventures of githeri man now in Kimathi Street

#Githeriman already on the cover
Aaron Samuel @SamAaronae

#Githeriman already on the cover

I give up on Kenyans #Githeriman
HOLYLAND KENYATTA @LeewellM

I give up on Kenyans #Githeriman

While the country's political future has yet to be determined, Kenyans seem to agree that Githeri Man is the real MVP.

Remember this as the day #Githeriman singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied. 😂
That Guy For Storoz @Ngartia

Remember this as the day #Githeriman singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied. 😂

