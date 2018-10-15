Kanye West Is In Uganda Finishing His Album And People Are Mostly Stoked About It

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West met on Monday with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, whom the rapper gifted with a pair of Yeezys because what even is 2018 anymore?

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. https://t.co/BO0iD0sFCP

Museveni tweeted that he “held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers.”

The hip-hop artist announced on TMZ two weeks ago that he and his family would be visiting “what is known as Africa” for two weeks so he could complete Yandhi, a studio album he says will incorporate “sounds that you’ve never heard before” and “concepts that people don’t talk about.”

West said of his trip to the continent that he just needed “to go and even find out what it’s really called and just grab the soil and be, and cook food, five meals a day so the metabolism stays up,” as well as “have the mic in the open so you can hear nature while we’re recording.”