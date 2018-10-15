BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kanye West Is In Uganda Finishing His Album And People Are Mostly Stoked About It

world

Kanye West Is In Uganda Finishing His Album And People Are Mostly Stoked About It

He’s...making Uganda great again?

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 15, 2018, at 2:21 p.m. ET

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West met on Monday with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, whom the rapper gifted with a pair of Yeezys because what even is 2018 anymore?

Handout / Reuters

Museveni tweeted that he “held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers.”

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. https://t.co/BO0iD0sFCP
Yoweri K Museveni @KagutaMuseveni

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. https://t.co/BO0iD0sFCP

Reply Retweet Favorite

The hip-hop artist announced on TMZ two weeks ago that he and his family would be visiting “what is known as Africa” for two weeks so he could complete Yandhi, a studio album he says will incorporate “sounds that you’ve never heard before” and “concepts that people don’t talk about.”

West said of his trip to the continent that he just needed “to go and even find out what it’s really called and just grab the soil and be, and cook food, five meals a day so the metabolism stays up,” as well as “have the mic in the open so you can hear nature while we’re recording.”

His trip to the East African country known as the Pearl of Africa started the day after his not-at-all-strange meeting at the White House with President Trump.

Pool / Getty Images

(It's also just a little over a week after first lady Melania Trump made her first trip to Africa, having stopped in Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt.)

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Since he arrived in Uganda on Friday, West has tweeted a cryptic video about mind control and has been seen dancing to Afrobeat.

Kanye West vibes in Uganda 🌍 -- he needs this. hope he finds himself and returns a better person. #ToTheBayAreaAndBeyond https://t.co/DwAvaD0qFS
G-Mo @gDASHmo

Kanye West vibes in Uganda 🌍 -- he needs this. hope he finds himself and returns a better person. #ToTheBayAreaAndBeyond https://t.co/DwAvaD0qFS

Reply Retweet Favorite

For the most part, Ugandans on Twitter were cool with Ye’s visit to ~the motherland~ with many saying they hoped his visit would boost tourism in the country.

Kanye West came to launch the Yeezys in Uganda
GENO ERIC @genoeric1

Kanye West came to launch the Yeezys in Uganda

Reply Retweet Favorite
After all those millions of dollars Rwanda spent on #Visit_Rwanda campaign And "Kanye West" still chose to VISIT Uganda.🧐 Omulogo Wa #Bosco Akola.😂😂😂 https://t.co/rP66n9yWpe
Collins Emeka @cbemeka

After all those millions of dollars Rwanda spent on #Visit_Rwanda campaign And "Kanye West" still chose to VISIT Uganda.🧐 Omulogo Wa #Bosco Akola.😂😂😂 https://t.co/rP66n9yWpe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Live from Uganda 🇺🇬 @kanyewest
Julz @YesJulz

Live from Uganda 🇺🇬 @kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Kanye West trying to ask ugandans how many albums of his they bought Ugandans: #Kanyewestinuganda
odd perspective @lema_vodo

Kanye West trying to ask ugandans how many albums of his they bought Ugandans: #Kanyewestinuganda

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some looked forward to West fully embracing the culture, which these days includes, among other things, getting taxed for using social media.

How Airtel is going to chew Kanye West's money on data bundles. #KanyeWestInUganda
King Solomon UG 🇺🇬 😎💦 @solomonmuweke

How Airtel is going to chew Kanye West's money on data bundles. #KanyeWestInUganda

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not everyone has been particularly enthused by West’s visit. Some worry that he'll end up appropriating the local music.

I don't know why some ugandan Pple are so extra &amp; pandemonium over kanyemugisha and Nakim's coming to uganda. #KanyeWestInUganda #KanyeWest #KimKardashian https://t.co/OyBrWCQiDJ
Kai 😊 @io_kai24

I don't know why some ugandan Pple are so extra &amp; pandemonium over kanyemugisha and Nakim's coming to uganda. #KanyeWestInUganda #KanyeWest #KimKardashian https://t.co/OyBrWCQiDJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Coming to #Africa: • Ships come to steal slaves. • Missionaries come to eviscerate beliefs. • Colonialists come to establish economic empires. • Multi-national corporations come to steal resources. • American musicians come to appropriate your beats. #KanyeWestInUganda 🇺🇬 https://t.co/8EmJdIcDPm
Aunt Esther ⛪️ @RealAuntEsther

Coming to #Africa: • Ships come to steal slaves. • Missionaries come to eviscerate beliefs. • Colonialists come to establish economic empires. • Multi-national corporations come to steal resources. • American musicians come to appropriate your beats. #KanyeWestInUganda 🇺🇬 https://t.co/8EmJdIcDPm

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others criticized him for visiting Museveni, who popular Ugandan hip-hop artist-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine accused of ordering him to be brutally tortured.

Handout / Reuters
Kanye West : Museveni is a really good man. @HEBobiwine : Museveni is a dictator. Whom should we believe?
OLUOCH @oluocheli

Kanye West : Museveni is a really good man. @HEBobiwine : Museveni is a dictator. Whom should we believe?

Reply Retweet Favorite
When trying to be cool goes wrong. The ignorance of Kanye. Gifting shoes to an oppressor who currently thrives off fear and torturing anyone who disagrees including most recently, Bobi Wine. Disgusting. https://t.co/IcJpbdKyx1
Alaias Lani🌍 @MariGetBillions

When trying to be cool goes wrong. The ignorance of Kanye. Gifting shoes to an oppressor who currently thrives off fear and torturing anyone who disagrees including most recently, Bobi Wine. Disgusting. https://t.co/IcJpbdKyx1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yandhi is coming out, according to West, on “what is known as Black Friday.”

Handout / Reuters

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT