BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jack Riley, The Actor Who Voiced Stu Pickles On “Rugrats,” Has Died

news

Jack Riley, The Actor Who Voiced Stu Pickles On “Rugrats,” Has Died

Riely was also a regular character on The Bob Newhart Show in the 1970s.

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 20, 2016, at 11:24 a.m. ET

Jack Riley, an actor whose voice gave life to the beloved Stu Pickles on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats, died Friday. The Cleveland, Ohio native was 80 years old, the Associated Press reported.

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images
http://rugrats.wikia.com/wiki/Stu_Pickles

Riley’s wife Ginger Lawrence told Deadline her husband died of pneumonia and other related complications. The couple had two children.

On Rugrats, Riley portrayed Stu Pickles, the eccentric toy inventor, who was father to Tommy and Dil, and husband to Didi.

To many who grew up in the late 80s and early 90s he was seen as one of TV's best dads.

Riley also made regular appearances on The Bob Newhart Show, a comedy about the life of a Chicago psychologist which first aired in 1972. Riley played one of the doctor’s patients, Mr. Carlin.

Tara Strong, who voiced Baby Dil on Rugrats, paid tribute to her former co-star on social media:

#RIPJackRiley gonna miss u papa #Rugrats
tara strong @tarastrong

#RIPJackRiley gonna miss u papa #Rugrats

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans of both shows also expressed their sadness on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT
Jack Riley's Mr. Carlin was hilariously sublime. He and Bob and gang brought me great joy. I hope he is eating Moo Goo Goo Goo in heaven.
Linda banks @lbanks6

Jack Riley's Mr. Carlin was hilariously sublime. He and Bob and gang brought me great joy. I hope he is eating Moo Goo Goo Goo in heaven.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#RIP #JackRiley You were an amazing actor
Lewis Night @LewisNight

#RIP #JackRiley You were an amazing actor

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sad to hear about the death of Jack Riley, voice of Stu Pickles on Rugrats. Top notch acting.
Bill @BillerNET

Sad to hear about the death of Jack Riley, voice of Stu Pickles on Rugrats. Top notch acting.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rest in Power Jack Riley aka Stu, one of the greatest Dads ever.
nickel @NickBrisbois

Rest in Power Jack Riley aka Stu, one of the greatest Dads ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Jack Riley, the voice of Stu Pickles on Rugrats has died. That hurts, and I really didn't expect it too. : (
Jack Nicholls @JackandCalumon

Jack Riley, the voice of Stu Pickles on Rugrats has died. That hurts, and I really didn't expect it too. : (

Reply Retweet Favorite
Aww, man. Jack Riley died. RIP Elliot Carlin.
LSAClassOf2000 @LorneEC3

Aww, man. Jack Riley died. RIP Elliot Carlin.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jack Riley was probably my first exposure to dead pan humor. As a boy I was confused &amp; intrigued watching him. RIP
Gladstone @WGladstone

Jack Riley was probably my first exposure to dead pan humor. As a boy I was confused &amp; intrigued watching him. RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P Jack Riley. Thankyou for entertaining us over the years with the voice of Stu Pickles! You will be sadly missed, rest well. ð xxx
Theresa Bennett @theresabennettq

R.I.P Jack Riley. Thankyou for entertaining us over the years with the voice of Stu Pickles! You will be sadly missed, rest well. ð xxx

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT