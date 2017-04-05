Ivanka Trump Responds To Critics Who Say She’s Been Silent On Political Issues

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence,” she said in an interview with CBS.

Ivanka Trump countered critiques that she has remained silent on important political issues — particularly those that impact women — by asserting that her father knows where she disagrees with him, and questioning whether or not people in her position would act any differently.

In an interview with CBS’s Gayle King that was recorded Tuesday and aired Wednesday morning, Trump argued that she is, in fact, vocal when she disagrees with her father’s policies and decisions.

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence,” Trump said of her critics.

“I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some cases, it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue on which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly and directly and candidly. So where I disagree with my father, he knows it.”