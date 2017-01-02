Here Are Some Of The Victims Of The Istanbul Nightclub Massacre

A gunman opened fire inside a popular club on New Year’s Day, killing 39 people. This list will be updated as victims are identified and confirmed.

Her cousin Ziad Chami posted on Facebook about her death, noting that Rita’s mother had also died and saying, “may you rest in peace in the heavens with the angels and your lovely mum.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Communications confirmed that Rita Chami was among the victims of the attack at Reina nightclub. Her Facebook page has been memorialized.

Marquis Johnson, a friend of Rita's, told BuzzFeed News in an email that the two met when he was on a show tour in Beirut, and that he would always remember how hospitable she had been while he was in town.

He said that she often dropped whatever plans she made to join him and his friends for fun night's out in Beirut, and everywhere they went, they "were treated like rock stars."

Johnson, who lives in New York said that Rita "was a person that was proud of her heritage and cared deeply to share that culture with anyone who wanted to find out more about it."

She was someone that would give you the shirt off her back. She was a woman who spoke her mind," he added.