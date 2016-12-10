ISIS Has Re-Entered The Ancient City Of Palmyra, Nine Months After Being Expelled

Syrian state media and activists have confirmed that ISIS was “fighting with the army in the city center.”

ISIS on Saturday re-entered the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, nine months after they were forced out by a joint effort from Syrian and Russian forces.

According to state media and Syrian activists, ISIS has taken over several government facilities and oil fields, as well as key areas in the surrounding countryside of the famous, 2,000-year-old city, the Associated Press reported.

Monitors with the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported militants have also seized Palmyra’s military warehouse and the northern and western neighborhoods.

"There is also fighting with the army in the city center," SOHR activist Rami Abdel Rahman told the BBC.