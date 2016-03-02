Four Teens Arrested For Burning A Principal’s House Down After Suspension

The suspects, who are all under the age of 18, will be tried as adults.

Four Idaho students were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly burning down a high school principal's house as retaliation for suspensions.

Payette Police Chief Mark Clark asked a judge on Tuesday to order arrest warrants for the three high school students and one middle school student for burning down the principal's home on Monday, Feb. 22.

The judge approved the request Wednesday evening, and officers arrested the three high school students and one middle school student they believed committed the arson.

Clark said one suspect has been charged with first degree arson, and the other three have been charged with a conspiracy to commit arson. All four will be tried as adults.

On the night of the fire, Payette High School principal Mark Heleker told BuzzFeed News that he was awoken by his 24-year-old daughter, Katie, shortly after 1 a.m. She had just gotten home from work, and was about to walk the dog when she noticed a fire in front of their house.

"She came up the stairs screaming that the garage was on fire," Heleker said. "I pulled some clothes on and yelled at her to get a hose and buckets, but she said it was too big for that."

The house and the three cars in the Heleker's garage were burned beyond repair. The family is currently living in a motel in a nearby town.