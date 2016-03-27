Here’s What Went Down At Sad Papaw’s BBQ

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

Let’s get this out of the way early. While five of Papaw’s (which rhymes, by the way, with “Nassau”) six grandchildren made it to the cookout, Kelsey — the only one who showed up to the initial get-together — is a college softball player and had a game conflict.

“We thought about making a joke about the fact that she couldn’t come,” Papaw said, “but given the way my story’s blown up, we decided not to go down that road again.”