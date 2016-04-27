Former Speaker Hastert Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison For Sex Abuse Cover-Up

Hastert has also been fined $250,000 and will serve two years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former U.S. House speaker Dennis Hastert to at least 15 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of organizing his bank accounts in order keep secret a history of sexual abuse claims from former high school wrestlers he once coached.

Hastert also was fined $250,000, ordered to take part in sex offender programs, and barred from contacting victims. He will also serve two years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence, which was more than the prosecution had sought.



In the sentencing, Federal District Court Judge Thomas Durkin called Hastert a "serial child molester," and added that the public deserved to know about his history of abuse.

“Nothing is more stunning than having the words 'child molester' and 'former Speaker of the House' in the same sentence,” Durkin said.

Hastert was indicted in May on charges of “structuring financial payments,” or illegally transferring funds, to conceal the fact that he had paid off an individual for unspecified “prior bad acts” said to have been committed decades ago. The acts were later revealed to be sexual abuse.



Hastert pleaded guilty to the financial charges in October, and said that he had agreed to pay $3.5 million to a former wrestler, known in the case as John Doe or Individual A, in hush money.

But on Monday, the same wrestler sued Hastert for neglecting to pay him a remaining $1.8 million from their original agreement.

Judge Durkin noted Hastert played a role in passing the bank structuring rule he later violated in order to cover up his sexual abuse charges by paying off a victim.

Over the past several years, Hastert withdrew $1.7 million in cash, which included $956,000 in transactions less than $10,000.

Durkin asked Hastert to explain his financial maneuvers, given his stance that he did not abuse the victims.

“If in your own mind you didn’t abuse anybody, why pay Individual A $3.5 million?” he asked Hastert.