Harvard Made The First Lady Of Zimbabwe An Honorary Health Ambassador Days After A Doctor Was Abducted And Tortured
NAIROBI — Harvard University is facing pressure from former US diplomats to rescind an honorary ambassadorship it awarded to the first lady of Zimbabwe the day after a missing doctor and labour activist was found and said he had been tortured.
The Harvard Global Health Catalyst announced Saturday it had named Auxillia Mnangagwa an honorary ambassador for “championing the reduction of healthcare disparities” in Zimbabwe and all over the world. The organization later met with her on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The day before, Zimbabwean doctor and union leader Peter Magombeyi, who had been abducted on Sept. 14, was found alive, dumped on the side of the road. Magombeyi, the president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, had been leading a strike demanding higher salaries for government doctors when he started receiving threatening messages from unknown phone numbers. The day he went missing, he had reportedly managed to send out a WhatsApp message claiming that three men had abducted him. Human Rights Watch has recorded at least 50 abduction cases of activists and other outspoken government critics this year.
Speaking to the media from his hospital bed the day he was found, Magombeyi said he had been subjected to electric shocks in some sort of basement after he was taken from his home. Though he had been cleared by a court to travel to South Africa for additional medical treatment, police blocked him from entering the country Tuesday night.
Seven former diplomats, including recently retired US ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas and three of his predecessors, are among those who signed a letter expressing “profound concern” over the first lady’s award. They said Mnangagwa did not deserve any accolade when the government was cracking down on dissenting voices and demonstrating a total disregard for Zimbabweans’ health.
“To be blunt, your well-intentioned work in these areas are tainted by the affiliation with Ms. Mnangagwa and her direct personal connection to an increasingly corrupt and abusive administration in which tolerance for dissent is nonexistent and democratic rights are violently denied,” the letter says. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Harvard for comment.
Mnangagwa’s husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, took control of the country in 2017 after a military-led coup forced longtime leader Robert Mugabe out of power. Mugabe died from cancer earlier this month.
“Zimbabwe is an example of a health care system that has been destroyed by the political elite,” Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Todd Moss, who signed the letter, told BuzzFeed News on the phone from Maryland. “It’s so collapsed that Robert Mugabe died at a hospital in Singapore because he couldn’t even seek medical attention in his own country.
“The notion that the government of Zimbabwe has any lessons for promoting public health is an outrage and an insult to health workers in Zimbabwe,” Moss said, pointing out that doctors had been striking because they themselves could hardly afford to buy food on their low salaries.
“I’ve been working on Africa policy for 30 years and never seen four ambassadors of a country take that step to sign a letter,” Moss said.
The diplomats noted in their letter the dangers of endorsing regimes because they “will use international institutions, like Harvard University, to launder their oppressive practices and overall reputations.”
Shortly after Harvard’s announcement, the state-owned Herald newspaper in Zimbabwe ran a story with the headline “First lady honoured in the US.”
“The government is already using this as propaganda to say that Harvard is endorsing the regime, and inferring legitimacy from an American endorsement at a time that it’s actually not true,” Moss said.
Mnangagwa’s appointment, and the outcry it drew, has echoes with Mugabe’s appointment as a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador in October 2017. The announcement drew sharp criticism from donors and human rights advocates, prompting the organization to rescind the honor four days later.
-
