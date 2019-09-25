Harvard Made The First Lady Of Zimbabwe An Honorary Health Ambassador Days After A Doctor Was Abducted And Tortured

Doctors and medical staff march to demand the safe return of Peter Magombeyi, days before he was found dumped on the side of the road.

NAIROBI — Harvard University is facing pressure from former US diplomats to rescind an honorary ambassadorship it awarded to the first lady of Zimbabwe the day after a missing doctor and labour activist was found and said he had been tortured.



The Harvard Global Health Catalyst announced Saturday it had named Auxillia Mnangagwa an honorary ambassador for “championing the reduction of healthcare disparities” in Zimbabwe and all over the world. The organization later met with her on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The day before, Zimbabwean doctor and union leader Peter Magombeyi, who had been abducted on Sept. 14, was found alive, dumped on the side of the road. Magombeyi, the president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, had been leading a strike demanding higher salaries for government doctors when he started receiving threatening messages from unknown phone numbers. The day he went missing, he had reportedly managed to send out a WhatsApp message claiming that three men had abducted him. Human Rights Watch has recorded at least 50 abduction cases of activists and other outspoken government critics this year.

Speaking to the media from his hospital bed the day he was found, Magombeyi said he had been subjected to electric shocks in some sort of basement after he was taken from his home. Though he had been cleared by a court to travel to South Africa for additional medical treatment, police blocked him from entering the country Tuesday night.

Seven former diplomats, including recently retired US ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas and three of his predecessors, are among those who signed a letter expressing “profound concern” over the first lady’s award. They said Mnangagwa did not deserve any accolade when the government was cracking down on dissenting voices and demonstrating a total disregard for Zimbabweans’ health.