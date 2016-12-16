An NYC Deer Died From Stress On The Way To A Sanctuary And People Are Devastated

The white-tailed deer was spotted early Thursday morning in a public housing complex, the New York Times reported, promptly setting off a political war between rivals Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A de Blasio spokesperson had reportedly said earlier Thursday that the deer, which only had one antler, would be euthanized. A spokesperson for his office told the Times, “It’s not so much a decision as it is, ‘This is the option.’”