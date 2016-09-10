Greta Friedman, Nurse In The Iconic WWII Times Square Kissing Photo, Has Died

Many women claimed to be the nurse from the famous picture, but Friedman was identified in a 2012 book.

Greta Friedman, widely believed to have been the woman in the iconic photo of a nurse and sailor kissing in New York City’s Times Square at the end of World War II, died Thursday. She was 92 years old.

Friedman’s son Joshua confirmed his mother’s death to CBS News and the New York Daily News on Saturday.

Greta had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and had been residing at an assisted living facility for the past two years, where she had contracted other illnesses, according to CBS News.

Born Greta Zimmer in Austria in 1924, she and her sisters fled Hitler and the Nazis in 1938, moving to the US.

On Aug. 14, 1945, when she was a 21-year-old dental assistant, Greta heard news that Imperial Japan's forces had surrendered and left her office on Lexington Avenue to learn more.

Once she reached Times Square, she was grabbed and kissed by George Mendonsa, a former sailor.

Life magazine photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt snapped a photo of a nurse and sailor kissing, but did not get their pair's names.