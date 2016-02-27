Gina Rodriguez Gave An Amazing Awards Speech On Family And Giving "What if we lived in a world where booking a show and getting a Golden Globe was just an excuse to do good for others?" Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez gave a moving speech about her family on Friday when she received the young humanitarian award at Variety’s Unite4:Humanity event. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php Rodriguez was recognized for her work in the We Will Foundation, an organization she founded to support young women in the arts.

Rodriguez, a Chicago native, talked about how her parents worked hard to provide a good life for her and her two sisters. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/ Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/

Rodriguez recalled growing up inspired by her father’s involvement with labor unions as a teamster, and how her mother often sacrificed personal luxuries to take care of extended family.

ADVERTISEMENT

She credited them with instilling in her a desire to give back to the community. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/

“They taught me that being good was a standard that doesn’t need praise or recognition,” she said. “That the more you help others succeed, you, too, will succeed.” Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/ Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/

Finally, she dedicated her award to her parents. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Variety / Via Facebook: Variety “Good is the food that I give my heart, and I thank my mom and dad for giving me that,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

You go, Gina. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images