Gina Rodriguez Gave An Amazing Awards Speech On Family And Giving

celebrity

"What if we lived in a world where booking a show and getting a Golden Globe was just an excuse to do good for others?"

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 27, 2016, at 2:41 p.m. ET

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez gave a moving speech about her family on Friday when she received the young humanitarian award at Variety’s Unite4:Humanity event.

Rodriguez was recognized for her work in the We Will Foundation, an organization she founded to support young women in the arts.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

When she arrived on stage, Rodriguez was already in tears.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Variety / Via Facebook: Variety

Rodriguez, a Chicago native, talked about how her parents worked hard to provide a good life for her and her two sisters.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/

Rodriguez recalled growing up inspired by her father’s involvement with labor unions as a teamster, and how her mother often sacrificed personal luxuries to take care of extended family.

She credited them with instilling in her a desire to give back to the community.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/

“They taught me that being good was a standard that doesn’t need praise or recognition,” she said. “That the more you help others succeed, you, too, will succeed.”

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
https://www.facebook.com/Variety/videos/10153401597627197/

Finally, she dedicated her award to her parents.

"Good is the food that I give my heart, and I thank my mom and dad for giving me that," she said.
Variety / Via Facebook: Variety

“Good is the food that I give my heart, and I thank my mom and dad for giving me that,” she said.

Rodriguez was the first CW actor to win a Golden Globe last year, and has made several powerful speeches about Latina identity and representation in Hollywood.

You go, Gina.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

