BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

For The First Time Ever, "Saturday Night Live" Will Actually Be Live Across The Entire US

news

For The First Time Ever, "Saturday Night Live" Will Actually Be Live Across The Entire US

Oh, and Melissa McCarthy is going to host!

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 16, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. ET

For the first time in the show’s history, four consecutive episodes Saturday Night Live are going to air live in all four US time zones, the chairman of NBC Entertainment announced Thursday.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nbcsnl

It gets better: the guest hosts of the next four episodes will be: Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne Johnson. (Musical guests are yet to be announced).

The first show of the special finale series will begin on Apr. 15.

In an emailed statement to BuzzFeed News, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt wrote, “SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones.”

“That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time," he said.

SNL usually tapes live in its New York City studio on the East coast, and replays of the broadcast then air in later time zones.

Under this new arrangement, the show will air live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 p.m. PT. The episodes will also be repeated at 11:30 p.m. for those in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.

There was no word from NBC whether the cross-country live broadcast will continue next season if it proves successful.

People were stoked to hear the news, especially given the stellar lineup of guest hosts.

SNL to go live nationwide starting April 15. No reason not to anymore, SNL dwarfs ratings for anything in prime time on Sat nite.
Bill Carter @wjcarter

SNL to go live nationwide starting April 15. No reason not to anymore, SNL dwarfs ratings for anything in prime time on Sat nite.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I have chills thinking about jimmy hosting snl in less than a month omg I could not be more excited for this
ㅤcourtney @adorefallon

I have chills thinking about jimmy hosting snl in less than a month omg I could not be more excited for this

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
MY BBY CHRIS PINE IS GONNA HOST SNL IM CRYIN
avalon @joshsdaIIas

MY BBY CHRIS PINE IS GONNA HOST SNL IM CRYIN

Reply Retweet Favorite
MELISSA MCCARTHY IS HOSTING SNL I REPEAT MELISSA MCCARTHY IS HOSTING @nbcsnl
hrC @clintonistaa

MELISSA MCCARTHY IS HOSTING SNL I REPEAT MELISSA MCCARTHY IS HOSTING @nbcsnl

Reply Retweet Favorite
So @TheRock is gonna be hosting the season finale of @nbcsnl! Expecting one hell of a show!!! #SNL
Jamie @JamieB2A

So @TheRock is gonna be hosting the season finale of @nbcsnl! Expecting one hell of a show!!! #SNL

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@jimmyfallon is hosting #SNL this April 15th?!!!! #FallonTonight @FallonTonight @nbcsnl
Jose Ramon Marquez @joseramonmarmtz

.@jimmyfallon is hosting #SNL this April 15th?!!!! #FallonTonight @FallonTonight @nbcsnl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Pine hosting SNL on my Birthday is just 😍 + McCarthy becoming a five timer - great line up for the rest of th… https://t.co/tS08YyiP7Q
Ribbons of Memory @ribbonsofmemory

Chris Pine hosting SNL on my Birthday is just 😍 + McCarthy becoming a five timer - great line up for the rest of th… https://t.co/tS08YyiP7Q

Reply Retweet Favorite
when you find out melissa mccarthy is hosting snl
OLIVIA IS SHOOK @Heckahomoholtz

when you find out melissa mccarthy is hosting snl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Melissa McCarthy Played The White House Press Secretary On "SNL" And OMG

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT