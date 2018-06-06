People Are Upset About This Photo Ellen DeGeneres Tweeted While Traveling In East Africa
People are saying the image is an example of “poverty porn.”
In case you didn’t know, Ellen DeGeneres just wrapped up a weeklong trip through East Africa.
The talk show host runs a wildlife foundation and appeared to be promoting the organization’s work as she snapped selfies with giraffes in Kenya and embarked on a mountain gorilla excursion in Rwanda with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.
But there’s one photo DeGeneres posted from her trip that isn’t sitting well with many of her fans on the continent.
Africans on the continent and across the diaspora immediately chastised her on Twitter for posting the photo, accusing her of engaging in “poverty porn” and focusing on only one aspect of life in Africa.
One person said that foreigners coming to the continent for “voluntourism” shouldn’t be allowed to take photos while they’re there.
London-based Nigerian actor Kelechi Okafor posted a thread breaking down DeGeneres’s photo, jokingly saying that she was going to start doing the same thing to white people in England.
