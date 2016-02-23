Jury Convicts Dynel Lane In Craigslist Fetal Abduction Case

Standing outside the courtroom in Colorado, the victim told reporters Tuesday that she doesn't hate her attacker, 35-year-old Dynel Lane.

A Colorado woman was convicted Tuesday of cutting the fetus from a pregnant woman after trying to kill her.

A jury found Dynel Lane, 35, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault, according to the Associated Press.

Lane will be held without bond, according to local newspaper the Longmont Times Call.

Lane faces more than 120 years in prison when she is sentenced on April 29, according to a local reporter in the Boulder District Courtroom. Jurors deliberated for nearly seven hours starting Monday before delivering their verdict Tuesday.

Michelle Wilkins, the victim who survived the attack despite losing her baby, was seen holding her father's hand and weeping in the courtroom when the verdict was announced, the Longmont Times Call reported.

"No, I do not hate Dynel," Wilkins said outside the courtroom following the verdict. "I hope she finds the opportunity to reflect on what she did."

The attack occurred on the afternoon of March 18, 2015, when Wilkins responded to a Craigslist ad offering free maternity clothes and drove to Lane's home in Longmont. After talking to each other for an hour, Wilkins made an attempt to leave when Lane began beating her.