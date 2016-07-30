Pilot Identified In Hot Air Balloon Crash That Killed 16

Skip Nichols, who owned Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides, was among the victims of the crash on Saturday morning.

The pilot of a hot air balloon that caught fire and crashed in Lockhart Texas, Saturday morning — killing16 people — was identified.

The balloon, which landed in a pasture about 30 miles south of Austin, was operated by a company called Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides. Its owner, Skip Nichols, was among the 16 victims.

"Following the tragic loss of our beloved owner and chief pilot Skip and the passengers aboard the flight Saturday, July 30, all flights have been cancelled for the foreseeable future," said an employee in a statement on the company's answering machine.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who passed away with Skip."

In a press conference on Sunday, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Member Robert Sumwalt said that Nichols had the proper certification to fly balloons, and that the NTSB would interview the ground crew on Monday.



Alan Lirette told the Associated Press that Nichols — his boss and roommate — helped launch the balloon Saturday morning, and that none of the passengers were children.



He emphasized that Nichols was a "great pilot."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lirette for more information.



Skip Nichols often posted photos to the Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides Facebook page. The most recent was on July 21.