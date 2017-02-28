Confederate Flag Wavers Who Threatened A Child's Birthday Party Get Years In Prison

The couple's actions in Georgia were motivated by "racial hatred," a judge ruled Tuesday.

The Georgia couple convicted of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats when they waved Confederate flags and made racist comments at a child’s birthday party have been sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

Jose Torres and Kayla Norton joined 13 other members of a group called Respect the Flag in July 2015 and drove a convoy of pickup trucks into an 8-year-old’s birthday party in Douglasville, Georgia.

Video footage of the incident first captured by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows the assailants waving the flags and shouting racist obscenities and threats with their guns out.

At one point in the video, someone can be heard saying, "I’m going to kill y’all niggers."

Torres and Norton were each charged on Feb. 6 with three counts of assault, one count of making terroristic threats and acts, and one count of violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism law.

On Monday, Douglas County Superior Court Judge William McClain sentenced 26-year-old Torres to 13 years in prison, and an additional seven to be served on probation.

Norton, 25, was sentenced to six years in prison, with an additional nine years of probation.