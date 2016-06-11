BuzzFeed News

Every Judge On “The Voice” Fought To Work With Christina Grimmie After Her Incredible Audition

Every Judge On “The Voice” Fought To Work With Christina Grimmie After Her Incredible Audition

The 22-year-old singer was fatally shot after a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night.

By Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 11, 2016, at 10:19 a.m. ET

Christina Grimmie, a young singer who finished in third place on the sixth season of hit talent show The Voice, was fatally shot Friday night while signing autographs after a concert in Orlando, Florida. She died early Saturday morning.

Grimmie had more than 2 million YouTube subscribers even before appearing on The Voice, but was catapulted into the spotlight after competing on the show in 2014 when she was just 19.

The New Jersey native performed a rendition of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” All four judges voted to work with her (known on the show as a four-chair turn), and her performance earned standing ovations from Usher and Adam Levine.

“You’re more comfortable than I am up there, almost,” Levine said of her audition, “and that is the moment where you realize that this person could be a huge star.”

When Levine asked Grimmie who inspired her, she gave a shout-out to her mom, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer three times.

“I thought she wouldn’t get to see me do anything like this,” she said.

Grimmie ultimately chose to be coached by Levine, and went on to win third place that season.

