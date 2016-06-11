Every Judge On “The Voice” Fought To Work With Christina Grimmie After Her Incredible Audition

The 22-year-old singer was fatally shot after a concert in Orlando, Florida, on Friday night.

Grimmie had more than 2 million YouTube subscribers even before appearing on The Voice , but was catapulted into the spotlight after competing on the show in 2014 when she was just 19.

The New Jersey native performed a rendition of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” All four judges voted to work with her (known on the show as a four-chair turn), and her performance earned standing ovations from Usher and Adam Levine.

“You’re more comfortable than I am up there, almost,” Levine said of her audition, “and that is the moment where you realize that this person could be a huge star.”

When Levine asked Grimmie who inspired her, she gave a shout-out to her mom, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer three times.

“I thought she wouldn’t get to see me do anything like this,” she said.