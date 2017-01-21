BuzzFeed News

Trump's People Told A Bakery To Completely Re-Create Obama’s Inauguration Cake

The chef who made Obama's cake called them out on Twitter last night.

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 1:57 p.m. ET

This is the cake served at former President Obama’s Commander In Chief Ball on Jan. 21, 2013, after his second inauguration.

Facebook / Via Facebook: charmcitycakes

Charm City Cakes owner and chef Duff Goldman was commissioned to create it.

And this is the cake that was served at President Donald Trump’s Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball on Friday.

David J. Phillip / AP Photo

👀 👀 👀

Charm City Cakes and David J. Phillip / AP Photo

Goldman tweeted about the ~similarity~ Friday night, noting that he did not bake the cake that was served at Trump's ball.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trum… https://t.co/n6ok3Gahiz
Duff Goldman @Duff_Goldman

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trum… https://t.co/n6ok3Gahiz

People were extremely confused and began to share the desserts online using the hashtag #CakeGate.

@Duff_Goldman wow! First Melania stole First Lady Obama's speech and now #CakeGate https://t.co/iJopAh0dge
Richard Saenz @saenzr03

@Duff_Goldman wow! First Melania stole First Lady Obama's speech and now #CakeGate https://t.co/iJopAh0dge

This is cake plagiarism. #CakeGate. https://t.co/OY2JX035c6
Penny P @BoooooUWhore

This is cake plagiarism. #CakeGate. https://t.co/OY2JX035c6

#MELANIATRUMP may have stolen #FLOTUS Obama's speech, but #DonaldTrump allegedly takes the cake. #Inauguration… https://t.co/uhZqaKFh0M
Alphonso Van Marsh @AlphonsoVM

#MELANIATRUMP may have stolen #FLOTUS Obama's speech, but #DonaldTrump allegedly takes the cake. #Inauguration… https://t.co/uhZqaKFh0M

This is not the first time since his inauguration that Trump has borrowed something from Obama. For a short time yesterday, his new @POTUS Twitter account featured a banner photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Why is this #Inauguration so intent on copying #Obama's #presidency? #Trump's twitter head photo, now this #cake (… https://t.co/l1U6e3WG4i
Miguel Valdez-Lopez @valdez_lopez

Why is this #Inauguration so intent on copying #Obama's #presidency? #Trump's twitter head photo, now this #cake (… https://t.co/l1U6e3WG4i

On Saturday, the bakery that did create the cake, Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, DC, posted a statement on Facebook saying that Trump’s committee had commissioned the cake to look exactly like Duff’s.

Facebook: ButtercreamBakeshopDC

The company added that they donated proceeds from the cake to the Human Rights Campaign because “basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Buttercream Bakeshop and the Trump's inaugural committee for comment.

CORRECTION

The banner photo initially featured in Trump's new @POTUS Twitter account was from Obama’s 2009 inauguration. A previous version of this post misstated the date.

