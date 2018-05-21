Burundi Just Voted To Allow Its President To Serve Until 2034

Human rights groups worry that the other changes to Burundi's constitution could deepen ethnic tensions and fuel more civil unrest.

NAIROBI — People in Burundi have voted for a new constitution that effectively paves the way for President Pierre Nkurunziza, who came into power in 2005, to serve until 2034.



The revisions will also undo some of the ethnic group quotas that had been put in place to stabilize the country after its brutal 12-year civil war, and rearrange the branches of power at the executive level, raising concerns that the new constitution could lead to more civil unrest.

In a national address Monday, Burundi's electoral commission announced that with a turnout of 4.7 million people, 73% voted in favor of the new constitution, with 19% of voters opposed.

Burundians went to the polls to cast their votes in the referendum May 17. While the day itself was relatively calm, the months leading up it were marred by violence and intimidation tactics against people who oppose the new constitution. Humanitarian groups have accused Nkurunziza’s ruling party (the National Council for the Defense of Democracy — Forces for the Defense of Democracy) and its youth-led faction (the Imbonerakure) of perpetrating these acts as a way of silencing dissenters of the referendum.

Burundi's main opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa, announced Saturday that he would reject the results of the vote, calling it a "fantasy" and urging the electoral commission to conduct a free and fair poll.

A Human Rights Watch report published May 18 documented 15 people who had been killed by state security forces, noting that local rights organizations have estimated as many as 482 deaths between 2017 and early 2018.