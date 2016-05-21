The Brother Of A Brussels Suicide Bomber Will Represent Belgium In The Olympics

One family. Two very different brothers.

A decorated Taekwondo athlete whose brother helped carry out the Brussels terrorist attacks is set to represent Belgium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Mourad Laachraoui, a 21-year-old Taekwondo fighter, will represent his country in this year’s games roughly five months after his older brother Najim detonated a suicide bomb at the Brussels airport on March 22.

Thirty-two people were killed in the attacks at the airport and a metro station.

Belgian prosecutors have said DNA test results suggest Najim, 24, also helped construct the suicide vests used in the November Paris attacks, which left 130 people dead.



Mourad won a gold medal on May 19 at the European Taekwondo Championships in Montreux, Switzerland, in the 54-kg male group.

