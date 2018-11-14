Brazil's New Foreign Minister Has A Pro-Trump Blog

Sergio Lima / AFP / Getty Images Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (left) and newly appointed Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo at the headquarters of the transitional government in Brasilia.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Brazil’s incoming president on Wednesday announced his pick for foreign minister, a die-hard Trump supporter who has lauded the US president for protecting the West from “globalist cultural Marxism” on his personal blog. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who won 55% of votes Oct. 28 in a race that has signaled the beginning of a monumental shift in Brazilian politics, shared his plans to appoint Ernesto Fraga Araújo to head the foreign ministry on Twitter, praising the “brilliant intellectual” with 29 years of experience. For the past two years, Araújo has overseen the United States and Canada office in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

A política externa brasileira deve ser parte do momento de regeneração que o Brasil vive hoje. Informo a todos a indicação do Embaixador Ernesto Araújo, diplomata há 29 anos e um brilhante intelectual, ao cargo de Ministro das Relações Exteriores.

Brazilian analysts and those close to Bolsonaro’s party have long predicted Araújo’s new assignment. Paulo Kramer, a politics professor and adviser to Bolsonaro’s Social Liberal Party, told Reuters in October that Araújo would be the president-elect’s likely pick for the foreign ministry. Shortly after Bolsonaro’s announcement, Kramer tweeted that with Araújo running the foreign ministry (also known as Itamaraty), “Brazil will finally resume its Western tradition/vocation” and could finally move away from “communist, third world ideological grub.”

Com Ernesto Fraga Araújo à frente do Itamaraty, Brasil retomará, finalmente, a sua tradição/vocação ocidental, afastando-se da gororoba ideológica comunismo-terceiro-mundista. Maravilha!

Araújo has been openly supportive of both Bolsonaro and Trump on his blog, which is a collection of arguments against globalism. He once wrote an article called “Trump in the West,” in which he applauded the US leader for saving Western, Christian societies from radical Islam and global cultural Marxism — a phrase frequently associated with anti-Semitism. In the same piece, he rails against acceptance of transgender people, writing that they are “denying the biological fact of the birth of each person in a given gender.”

Araújo has also written a sympathetic journal article about Donald Trump, portraying the U.S. president’s foreign policy as an effort to combat globalists and save the Christian West from radical Islam and global cultural Marxism. https://t.co/NqUGGgYV5a