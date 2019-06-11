Botswana’s High Court Struck Down Colonial-Era Laws That Made Gay Sex Illegal

Scenes of joy as decriminalization Of homosexuality made official in Botswana #repeal164

NAIROBI — Botswana’s High Court on Tuesday declared that colonial-era laws criminalizing gay sex were unconstitutional, in a huge boost for LGBT rights in Africa.

The unanimous decision, handed down by Justice Michael Leburu in the capital of Gaborone, comes less than three weeks after the Kenyan High Court decided to uphold similar laws that prohibit gay sex.

Leburu said that an individual’s right to privacy “is not simply the right to be left alone. It extends to the right to make fundamental private choices including those with regards to sexual conduct.”

“Sexual orientation is not a fashion statement,” he added. “It’s an important attribute of one’s personality. All people are entitled to autonomy over their sexual expression.”

In recent months, Botswana’s government has shown that it was beginning to pave the way for increased constitutional recognition and protection of the LGBT community. Last November, newly elected President Mokgweetsi Masisi spoke out in support of Botswana’s LGBT community.



“There are also many people of same sex relationships in this country, who have been violated and have also suffered in silence for fear of being discriminated,” Masisi said. “Just like other citizens, they deserve to have their rights protected.”

LGBT activists hope that today’s decision will mark the beginning of a shift in attitude towards people who have faced discrimination, violence, and isolation as a result of their sexuality.

Caine Young, a longtime activist at LGBT advocacy group Lesbians, Gays, and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO), told BuzzFeed News in March that Botswanans from the community suffer from a range of ill treatment from other members of society.



“There are a range of issues, like blackmail and extortion,” Young said on the phone from Gaborone. “If somebody finds out that you are gay, someone can come up to you and say, ‘If you don’t give me your phone or give me money, I’m going to tell your employer that you’re gay, and you will get fired.’”