Bill Nunn, Who Played Radio Raheem In “Do The Right Thing,” Dies At 62

Director Spike Lee, who befriended Nunn in college and cast him in several of his films, announced the death on Instagram.

Bill Nunn, a veteran actor best known for his role as Radio Raheem in Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing , has died at age 62. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Lee — who met and befriended Nunn when they were students at Morehouse College and later cast him in several of his films — announced Nunn’s death on Instagram, calling him a dear friend and great actor.

In another Instagram post, Lee wrote a short tribute to Nunn and his character, Radio Raheem, who was known in the film for his matching "Love" and "Hate" brass knuckles.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1953, Nunn also appeared in Lee’s School Daze, Mo’ Better Blues, and He Got Game in 1988, 1990, and 1998, respectively. He also played a role in Sister Act with Whoopi Goldberg.



His most memorable character, Radio Raheem, was so iconic that the boombox he carried in the film is one of the artifacts currently on display at the newly-opened National Museum of African American History and Culture.

More recently, Nunn played Robbie Robertson in Sam Raimi’s Spiderman trilogy.

According to Lee’s post, Nunn died in his hometown.