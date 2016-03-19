BuzzFeed News

Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Tray Walker Killed In A Dirt Bike Accident

Walker, who entered the NFL last year, was 23 years old.

By Tamerra Griffin

Posted on March 19, 2016, at 11:50 a.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens football player Tray Walker died Friday night after a dirt bike accident in his hometown of Miami. He was 23 years old.

According to a report by Miami-Dade police, Walker had been riding his dirt bike in northeast Miami-Dade around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday "when he collided with a Ford Escape" heading in the opposite direction.

The Ravens team reported that Walker was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he spent Thursday night and most of Friday in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called the 23-year-old cornerback "a good man and a kind heart," adding that he loved his fellow players and being part of the Ravens' team.

"He always seemed to be next to me during the national anthem," Harbaugh recalled, "then we would give each other a big hug."

Several Ravens players took to social media to express their condolences, including former player and Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

Tray Walker family, once a raven always a raven. Rest in peace my brother. A great spirit gone too soon but he made it to the promise land
Ray Lewis @raylewis

Tray Walker family, once a raven always a raven. Rest in peace my brother. A great spirit gone too soon but he made it to the promise land

A mother lost her son today and a family lost their brother we are the family #Ravennat... https://t.co/SKKZBzoczV
Steve Smith Sr @89SteveSmith

A mother lost her son today and a family lost their brother we are the family #Ravennat... https://t.co/SKKZBzoczV

Lost for words..I lost my brother today but he's not gone his legacy will live on FOREVER. I love ya' &amp; now you get to be with your pops!
Julian Wilson @JWilson_2

Lost for words..I lost my brother today but he's not gone his legacy will live on FOREVER. I love ya' &amp; now you get to be with your pops!

We're reminded all too often how precious life is. RIP Tray Walker
Kyle Juszczyk @JuiceCheck44

We're reminded all too often how precious life is. RIP Tray Walker

Had the opportunity to be around a great guy on and off the field. He wasn't only my teammate, he was also my brotha RIP Tray Walker🙏
Za'Darius Smith @TheRealZSmith

Had the opportunity to be around a great guy on and off the field. He wasn't only my teammate, he was also my brotha RIP Tray Walker🙏

According to ESPN, Walker had been in town to celebrate his sister's birthday on the night of his accident.

Walker was an NFL fourth-round draft pick in 2015 and an alumnus of Texas Southern University.

His alma mater on Friday released a statement on his death, currently fixed to the top of the university's homepage.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to his friends and family during this difficult time," it read.