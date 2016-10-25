Missing Backup Dancer For Beyoncé And Rihanna Has Been Found

After Rihanna and Missy Elliott made public appeals for information on Shirlene Quigley's whereabouts, the dancer was found Monday.

A professional dancer who lives in New Jersey and toured with the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna has been found days after she was reported missing.

Shirlene Amber Quigley, 32, was last seen on Saturday at New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan around 1 a.m., according to PIX 11.

Quigley, who is originally from Los Angeles, was wearing a pink top, jeans, and heels Sunday morning, police said. She also may have been disoriented and in need of medical attention, PIX 11 reported.

The North Bergen resident's phone was recovered inside a retail store in Manhattan, and the NYPD found her car on Monday, authorities said.