Atlanta Rapper Shawty Lo Killed In Fiery Car Crash

The artist, well known for the song “Dey Know,” was ejected from a vehicle in a crash Tuesday morning.

Two other women were injured in the crash.

Fulton County Police spokesperson Maureen Smith told BuzzFeed News that officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident Tuesday at approximately 2:20 a.m.



Upon arrival, authorities found that a car had struck a couple trees and caught fire. Shawty Lo, who was born Carlos Walker, appeared to have lost control of the wheel and was ejected from the vehicle. He pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two female passengers in the car who managed to escape. They were transported to the hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries, Smith added. The department has not confirmed their identities.