Arizona Police Officer Filmed Punching Woman In The Face During Arrest

Flagstaff police Officer Jeff Bonar has been placed on administrative leave.

A police officer in Flagstaff, Arizona, was filmed punching a woman in the face during an arrest on Wednesday.

The officer, whom the Flagstaff Police Department has identified as Jeff Bonar, has been placed on administrative leave as the department conducts an internal investigation.

The seven-minute video shows the woman interacting with Bonar and another officer as they attempt to place her under arrest.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, can be heard saying, “You cannot arrest me,” as the officers tell her to stop resisting.

“I know my laws,” she says. “You can’t arrest me until I know that I have a warrant.”

Someone outside the camera view can be heard telling the woman to calm down, let the police run her name, and that “they will let you go.”

“Stop resisting,” Bonar says again.

“OK,” the woman says, and then inquires again if the officers had a warrant for her arrest.

The video shows the woman and Bonar begin to struggle with each other. She says, “You cannot arrest me until I know I have a warrant.”