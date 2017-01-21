Here Are Some Of The Women's Marches Happening In Cities Across The US

Thousands of women clad in pink descended on downtown Chicago Saturday morning, the Chicago Tribune reported. The event officially begins at 11:30 a.m. but crowds began forming much earlier than that.

Organizers told the Tribune that they expected a turnout of 50,000 people, a huge jump from the 22,000 they'd initially estimated.

The crowd grew so large, the march portion had to be canceled for safety reasons and the event was kept as a rally.