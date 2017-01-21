BuzzFeed News

Here Are Some Of The Women's Marches Happening In Cities Across The US

The main Women's March is taking place in Washington, DC, but others are being held around the nation. Marches were also held around the world.

By Tamerra Griffin

Last updated on January 21, 2017, at 8:31 p.m. ET

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 11:38 a.m. ET

Chicago

All traffic stopped on Michigan Ave &amp; #WomensMarchCHI hasn't even officially started yet #WomensMarch @smrtgrls
Amanda Cronkhite @abcronkhite

All traffic stopped on Michigan Ave &amp; #WomensMarchCHI hasn't even officially started yet #WomensMarch @smrtgrls

Thousands of women clad in pink descended on downtown Chicago Saturday morning, the Chicago Tribune reported. The event officially begins at 11:30 a.m. but crowds began forming much earlier than that.

Organizers told the Tribune that they expected a turnout of 50,000 people, a huge jump from the 22,000 they'd initially estimated.

The crowd grew so large, the march portion had to be canceled for safety reasons and the event was kept as a rally.

Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally.
Chicago Police @Chicago_Police

Due to the large crowd on hand, today's Woman's March has been changed to a Rally.

Washington, DC

Read our full coverage here.The crowds grew so large that the Metro had to skip stations.
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

Read our full coverage here.

The crowds grew so large that the Metro had to skip stations.

L'Enfant Plaza: Due to crowding, all trains are bypassing station. Use other stations for march, e.g. Gallery Place, Metro Center. #wmata
Metrorail Info @Metrorailinfo

L'Enfant Plaza: Due to crowding, all trains are bypassing station. Use other stations for march, e.g. Gallery Place, Metro Center. #wmata

Protesters in D.C. chanted "Shame!" as they marched.

BuzzFeed News / Via video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

St. Louis

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like.
Antonio French @AntonioFrench

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like.

Liz Tozlian Ireland told BuzzFeed News that although the crowd wasn't as diverse as she would have liked, "the speakers were fantastic. Black poets and advocates, a Muslim professor and activists of all demographics" showed up to the march.

The event had an estimated attendance of 11,000 to 13,000 people, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Provided to BuzzFeed News by Liz Tozlian Ireland

New York City

Amy Schumer arrives at #WomensMarch
Amy Odell @amyodell

Amy Schumer arrives at #WomensMarch

The star-studded protests in New York City — which began Friday night when celebrities like Cher and Alec Baldwin attended the rally organized by Michael Moore — continued during the Women's March on Saturday when Amy Schumer joined demonstrators on the street.

Wyckoff, New Jersey

My mom thought there would be ~30 people at a protest in my (largely Republican) NJ hometown. There are about 1000.… https://t.co/lgKxHGsbMy
((Julia Reinstein)) @juliareinstein

My mom thought there would be ~30 people at a protest in my (largely Republican) NJ hometown. There are about 1000.… https://t.co/lgKxHGsbMy

Boston

#WomensMarch in Boston right now
Sonia Moghe @soniamoghe

#WomensMarch in Boston right now

The crowds at Boston Common, a park located at the center of the city, swelled far beyond expectations on Saturday as thousands of protesters gathered to march, the Boston Globe reported.

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at the event before the march, and told people that they had to resist the threats that a Trump-Pence administration posed to civil rights.

"People are worried. Donald Trump’s campaign was about attacks on women, African-Americans, Latinos, religious groups, immigrants," she said.

"A Republican Congress is eager to rip away health care from millions of Americans," she added.

Denver

This is happening at the #WomensMarch in #Denver. Media can air the prayer farce all they want. You won't ignore us!
sammyemerson @sammyemerson

This is happening at the #WomensMarch in #Denver. Media can air the prayer farce all they want. You won't ignore us!

Park City, Utah

Protesters marched down Main Street in Park City, Utah — where the Sundance Film Festival is currently taking place — and shared with BuzzFeed News why they were demonstrating."Trump is not an ally to the colorful, complicated, spirited people of this country!" one woman told BuzzFeed News at the march, which was organized by comedian Chelsea Handler.
Keely Flaherty / BuzzFeed News

Protesters marched down Main Street in Park City, Utah — where the Sundance Film Festival is currently taking place — and shared with BuzzFeed News why they were demonstrating.

“Trump is not an ally to the colorful, complicated, spirited people of this country!” one woman told BuzzFeed News at the march, which was organized by comedian Chelsea Handler.

Miami

Instagram: @melanieinmiami

Los Angeles

"It is so important that we fight together, now and tomorrow and the next day!"
Claudia Koerner @ClaudiaKoerner

"It is so important that we fight together, now and tomorrow and the next day!"

Similar to DC, the Women's March on Washington in Los Angeles — which will end at City Hall — came to a halt at one point because there were so many people in attendance.

BuzzFeed News reported that the route was about a mile long, and that some people eventually dispersed to find a quicker route to City Hall.

Claudia Koerner / BuzzFeed News / Via video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Pittsburgh

Provided to BuzzFeed News by Barri Holland

Local reports estimate as many as 25,000 attendees in downtown Pittsburgh for the Women's March. Protesters wielded signs and chanted phrases like, "Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like."

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also showed up to the march.

Proud to march with my sisters. #OnePittsburgh
bill peduto @billpeduto

Proud to march with my sisters. #OnePittsburgh

Cleveland

Women's March on Cleveland! Standing with my fellow #NastyWomen!
Melissa Santorelli @mpearls

Women's March on Cleveland! Standing with my fellow #NastyWomen!

Santa Fe

Facebook / Via facebook.com

Oakland

Entire route of march around Lake Merritt is lined with people.
Sheera Frenkel @sheeraf

Entire route of march around Lake Merritt is lined with people.

Some demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington in Oakland, California, told BuzzFeed News that the event marked the first time they'd participated in a protest.

Some estimated that about 1,000 people were in line to take the train to Oakland from Berkeley.

Protesters in Oakland marched to "Pop Out" by Katie Got Bandz.

#WomensMarch in #Oakland has reached the plaza where people are assembling for the rally. Thousands still on route… https://t.co/SSXDLHBgQY
Gabrielle Canon @GabrielleCanon

#WomensMarch in #Oakland has reached the plaza where people are assembling for the rally. Thousands still on route… https://t.co/SSXDLHBgQY

San Francisco

Tens of thousands marching in the rain for #womensmarchSF
Ellen Cushing @elcush

Tens of thousands marching in the rain for #womensmarchSF

Tens of thousands marched in San Francisco which, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, occurred on the same day as an antiabortion walk that had been also scheduled in the city.

Marchers first gathered around the Civic Center area and then marched with signs pink hats.

The Chronicle reported the crowd was so large some climbed trees to get a better look at the demonstration.

Nashville

Shoulder-to-shoulder Nashville #WomensMarch https://t.co/iKbCEzIp4a
WKRN @WKRN

Shoulder-to-shoulder Nashville #WomensMarch https://t.co/iKbCEzIp4a

The march in Nashville was organized by a group called Power Together Nashville, and saw thousands march from the city's Cumberland Park to Public Square, according to WKRN.

Buffalo, New York

Brenda Morse / Via facebook.com

Atlanta

On the move in Atlanta #WomensMarch
Ram Ramgopal @RamCNN

On the move in Atlanta #WomensMarch

Representative John Lewis showed up at the Women's March in Atlanta, and told people that they had "a moral obligation and a mandate to say something, to do something. We cannot afford to be silent."

Rep. John Lewis fires up crowd of thousands. March for social justice and women downtown ATL.
Berndt Petersen @BPetersenWSB

Rep. John Lewis fires up crowd of thousands. March for social justice and women downtown ATL.

Austin

Some signs at the Austin #WomensMarch
Tyler Kingkade @tylerkingkade

Some signs at the Austin #WomensMarch

One woman at the march in Austin told BuzzFeed News that she was able to receive health care through the Affordable Care Act for $169 a month.

She added that some doctors, who said they were Republicans, refused to do surgery on her knee when they learned she was using Obamacare. She wound up driving 90 miles to find a physician who would see her.

It's impossible to capture the crowd at the Texas #WomensMarch in One photo
Tyler Kingkade @tylerkingkade

It's impossible to capture the crowd at the Texas #WomensMarch in One photo

Portland

It's great to see so many people supporting the Women's March on Portland in the rain.
pdx law grrrl @pdxlawgrrrl

It's great to see so many people supporting the Women's March on Portland in the rain.

Las Vegas

Eugene, Oregon

Rebecca Wheeler

Madison, Wisconsin

Hilary Joyner

Madison marcher Hillary Joyner told BuzzFeed News that the city's State St. was "completely full up to the Capitol building."

She estimated 25,000 people or more marched.

Providence, Rhode Island

Danielle Izzi
Danielle Izzi said she had heard their rally drew 6,000.

"it was a beautiful, warm day full of hope and strong women," she said.

Sacramento, California

Shannon Hagarty

Stanley, Idaho

Half the town of Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) came out in a snowstorm to march in peace &amp; solidarity w/ men, women, &amp; c… https://t.co/jDtypIFYYj
Carole King @Carole_King

Half the town of Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) came out in a snowstorm to march in peace &amp; solidarity w/ men, women, &amp; c… https://t.co/jDtypIFYYj

The tiny town in Idaho — which according to the 2010 U.S. census had a population of 63 — had its own small protest.

Protests also broke out around the US on Friday following Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Washington, DC

At least 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting Friday in the nation's capital after President Trump's inauguration ceremony. Six police officers suffered minor injuries.
Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo

At least 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting Friday in the nation’s capital after President Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Six police officers suffered minor injuries.

New York City

New York City saw a star-studded anti-Trump protest on Friday with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Cher, Julianne Moore, and Mark Ruffalo joined demonstrators outside Trump International Hotel and Tower.
John Moore / Getty Images

New York City saw a star-studded anti-Trump protest on Friday with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Cher, Julianne Moore, and Mark Ruffalo joined demonstrators outside Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Seattle

Protests at the University of Washington in Seattle erupted during a speech given by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. One person was shot during the demonstration and faces potentially life-threatening injuries. Authorities have arrested a suspect.
Ted S. Warren / AP Photo

Protests at the University of Washington in Seattle erupted during a speech given by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. One person was shot during the demonstration and faces potentially life-threatening injuries. Authorities have arrested a suspect.

Los Angeles

People took to the streets across Los Angeles Friday to protest Trump's inauguration and held signs that read "Hate does not make America great," and "Immigrants are America's ghostwriters.""The civil rights movement did not happen because people waited around for government to pass this bill or that bill," 67-year-old Edward Pintzer, 67, told the Los Angeles Times. "The true power is with the people."
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

People took to the streets across Los Angeles Friday to protest Trump’s inauguration and held signs that read “Hate does not make America great,” and “Immigrants are America’s ghostwriters.”

“The civil rights movement did not happen because people waited around for government to pass this bill or that bill,” 67-year-old Edward Pintzer, 67, told the Los Angeles Times. “The true power is with the people.”

