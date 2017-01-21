Here Are Some Of The Women's Marches Happening In Cities Across The US
The main Women's March is taking place in Washington, DC, but others are being held around the nation. Marches were also held around the world.
Chicago
Washington, DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters in D.C. chanted "Shame!" as they marched.
St. Louis
New York City
ADVERTISEMENT
Wyckoff, New Jersey
Boston
Denver
Park City, Utah
ADVERTISEMENT
Miami
Los Angeles
Pittsburgh
Local reports estimate as many as 25,000 attendees in downtown Pittsburgh for the Women's March. Protesters wielded signs and chanted phrases like, "Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like."
ADVERTISEMENT
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also showed up to the march.
Cleveland
Santa Fe
Oakland
ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters in Oakland marched to "Pop Out" by Katie Got Bandz.
San Francisco
Tens of thousands marched in San Francisco which, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, occurred on the same day as an antiabortion walk that had been also scheduled in the city.
Marchers first gathered around the Civic Center area and then marched with signs pink hats.
The Chronicle reported the crowd was so large some climbed trees to get a better look at the demonstration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nashville
Buffalo, New York
Atlanta
ADVERTISEMENT
Austin
Portland
Las Vegas
ADVERTISEMENT
Eugene, Oregon
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison marcher Hillary Joyner told BuzzFeed News that the city's State St. was "completely full up to the Capitol building."
She estimated 25,000 people or more marched.
Providence, Rhode Island
ADVERTISEMENT
Danielle Izzi said she had heard their rally drew 6,000.
"it was a beautiful, warm day full of hope and strong women," she said.
Sacramento, California
Stanley, Idaho
ADVERTISEMENT
Protests also broke out around the US on Friday following Trump's inauguration ceremony.
Washington, DC
New York City
ADVERTISEMENT
Seattle
Los Angeles
-
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.