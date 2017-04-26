Ann Coulter Says She's Not Speaking At Berkeley And No One Knows Who To Blame

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said Wednesday she will not speak at the University of California, Berkeley, but police said they still expect protesters to show up at the campus.

It was a confusing day in the long-running controversy. The New York Times and Reuters initially reported that Coulter would "likely" cancel her speech and that she had canceled her speech, respectively. Then Coulter told BuzzFeed News that the university scrapped it. The truth seems to be a little more complicated.



"NO," Coulter told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday when asked if she canceled the address. "The university canceled it and YAF acquiesced in the cancelation, against my strong wishes. I did everything I could to make this come off."

But when asked if the school had ever explicitly canceled the April 27 event, Coulter told BuzzFeed News that "the university's position changed every 20 minutes."



Coulter followed up in a series of tweets: "It’s sickening when a radical thuggish institution like Berkeley can so easily snuff out the cherished American right to free speech."

"If we had continued to fight we would have won," she added on Twitter.



Despite the tweets, UC Berkeley Police Capt. Alex Yao said police and university officials have not yet received confirmation from Coulter that she will not be appearing at the school Thursday, and multiple groups on opposite sides of the political spectrum were still expected to show up on campus.

"Even though at this time it seems that Ms. Coulter has canceled her event, we still haven't received confirmation," Yao said.

Because of that uncertainty, and because some groups supporting and opposing Coulter's appearance at the university, Yao said that police were still preparing for a "riot-like situation" at the campus Thursday.

Police have received information some groups planned to go to the campus and initiate violence, and campus officials have contacted nearby agencies in case they need assistance, Yao said.

"Tomorrow, we are going to have a very low tolerance for violence," he added.

Young America’s Foundation released a statement Tuesday condemning UC Berkeley for making it “impossible to hold a lecture due to the lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence from unrestrained leftist agitators.”



The group also said that it would no longer participate in the event.

“Ms. Coulter may still choose to speak in some form on campus, but Young America’s Foundation will not jeopardize the safety of its staff or students,” the group said.

Alt-right figure Richard Spencer chastised Coulter on Twitter, calling her and other conservatives weak for backing down.