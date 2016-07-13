Alton Sterling’s Son Wants Demonstrators To "Protest The Right Way" The 15-year-old son said his father's officer-involved death in Baton Rouge "should give everyone a push that everyone should be together, not against each other." Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Gerald Herbert / AP Photo

The 15-year-old son of a black man who was fatally shot by police outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge said Wednesday that he wanted protesters to continue demonstrating, but to do it peacefully. Cameron Sterling's 37-year-old father, Alton Sterling, was fatally shot July 5 during a struggle with two police officers, part of which was captured on cell phone video and widely circulated on the internet, prompting public outrage.

But speaking to the media for the first time since his father's death, Cameron appealed for calm and peace among demonstrators. Alton's death, he said, "was a sacrifice to show everyone what’s been going on in life, and it should give everyone a push that everyone should be together, not against each other." Cameron also stressed the need for people to unite across racial lines and "come together as one united family."