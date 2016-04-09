BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Man In Florida Crashed His Paddleboard Into A Shark

news

A Man In Florida Crashed His Paddleboard Into A Shark

Nope. Nope. Nope.

By Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 9, 2016, at 4:11 p.m. ET

This is Maximo Trinidad, who lives in Port Saint Lucie in South Florida.

Facebook / Via facebook.com

On Thursday, Trinidad decided to go paddleboarding during his lunch break at a popular surf spot called Corners in the Palm Beach area.

YouTube / Via youtube.com

Let's just reflect for a minute on the fact that there are places in the world where it’s perfectly acceptable to go paddleboarding during one’s lunch break.

Anyhoo, the afternoon seemed chill enough, as seen by the video Trinidad recorded from a camera attached to his board.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YouTube / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But then, Trinidad’s board collided with a spinner shark, sending him careening into the water!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YouTube / Via youtube.com

He resurfaced seconds later, shouting “Holy shit!” as he got back on his board.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YouTube / Via youtube.com

In the video he posted to YouTube, Trinidad called the experience “priceless” and said that it made for an awesome day.

"I wasn't even scared," he told ABC News.

Watch the full video here — and vow to never go in the surf again:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT