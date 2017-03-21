Arrest Made In Gang-Rape Of 15-Year-Old Girl That Was Livestreamed On Facebook

The case began as a missing person report, but now Chicago police are investigating the incident as a sexual assault.

Chicago Police have made an arrest connected to the rape of a 15-year-old girl that was broadcast on Facebook Live to dozens of viewers, police said in a statement.

Five or six males were believed to have taken part in the gang-rape of the girl on March 19, 2017.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, police said they had made an arrest connected to the incident, but declined to provide more details. A press conference has been scheduled for Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to release more details.

The Associated Press reported the arrest involved a 14-year-old boy.

Deahvion Austin was initially reported missing by her mother on Monday, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told BuzzFeed News Tuesday. The mother later reportedly saw video images of her daughter appearing to be gang-raped, the AP reported.

“She was found today [Tuesday] at 7:45 a.m.,” the spokesperson said, adding that she was currently being treated at a nearby hospital. “It is now being investigated as a sexual assault.”



Detectives are currently conducting interviews, but no one has been charged in the alleged attack.