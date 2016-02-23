6-Year-Old Boy Picks Up His Father's Gun, Accidentally Kills Him With It

James Lonaker had placed his .38 revolver on a mini-fridge, where his youngest son picked it up.

A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his father Sunday night when he picked up a gun and fired it — not knowing it was loaded.

James Lonaker, 62, was home with his wife and two children in Hartsville, Indiana, when the incident took place. Family members told local newspaper the Daily Journal that Lonaker had removed his gun when he was changing clothes, and placed it on a mini-fridge before turning to his computer to finish some work.

Lonaker's wife, Jenny Rose, was also in the house with the couple's 1-year-old child. Neither of them noticed their 6-year-old son pick up the gun, for which the boy's father had a carry permit.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said in a statement that the young boy "fired a shot and accidentally hit his father. The handgun belonged to the man who was shot."

Police received a call at 9:17 p.m., and arrived at the Lonaker residence to find James suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, Myers said.

He died on the way to the hospital.