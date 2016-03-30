Police Identify Man Who Allegedly Groped 15-Year-Old Protester At Trump Rally

Videos show the girl accusing a man of touching her breast. After she punched him, another man pepper sprayed her.

Police have spoken with the man who allegedly groped a 15-year-old protester at a Trump rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, and are still working to find the man accused of pepper spraying her.

Janesville Police Lt. Keith Lawver told BuzzFeed News Thursday that no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Lawver posted a notice Wednesday asking the public to help authorities identify the man who pepper sprayed the girl, who asked to be identified as Alex.

The high school sophomore told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that the person she punched in response had touched her breast before the cameras began rolling.

Alex, who has already received several threats on social media, told BuzzFeed News that she was afraid to go to school today because of the way her story has spread.

"I'm not someone who goes around punching old men," she said. "I just wanted this person to get off of me."

Alex told BuzzFeed News that she attended the rally on Tuesday with a friend, to protest. She was seen holding a sign that read "Damn Donald. Back at it again with the white supremacy."

Alex said that at one point, she encountered an older man who began touching her chest.

"I told him to get off of me, and he started laughing," she said.

Eventually she confronted him.

"I looked at him and said, 'You're a grown-ass man and I am a 15-year-old girl. Are you proud of yourself?'" she told BuzzFeed News.

That was the moment at which people around them began to record the incident on their phones.