The White House Says It Has New Ways To Revive The Travel Ban

White House Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday that the administration would pursue alternative ways to revive President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban, which primarily affects travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We have equal branches of government in this country. The judiciary is not supreme,” Miller told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos.

“A district judge in Seattle cannot force the president of the United States to change their laws and our constitution because of their own personal views,” Miller said. "The bottom line is the president’s power in this area of represent the apex of executive authority.”

In a separate interview with Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace, Miller said Trump’s administration is "considering and pursuing all options," including "seeking an emergency stay at the Supreme Court. continuing the appeal with the panel, having an emergency hearing en banc, or going to the trial court at the district level and trial on the merit. They also include, as you've mentioned, the possibility of new executive actions designed to prevent terrorist infiltration of our country."

Trump’s executive action calling for a temporary halt to the US refugee program and a travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries hit another roadblock on Friday when a federal appeals court upheld an earlier decision to block the ban.

Miller reiterated the administration's position on a flurry of interviews on Sunday morning news shows, much to the delight of the president, who tweeted, “Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job!”