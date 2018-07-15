Violent Clashes Have Erupted After Chicago Police Were Involved In A Fatal Shooting

Harith Augustus, 37, was shot by an officer Saturday. Four officers were injured and four protesters were arrested during an hours-long confrontation that followed.

Police and protesters violently clashed after a fatal police shooting left one person dead in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that an officer was watching "a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person." After they questioned the man — who was identified on Sunday by Chicago police as 37-year-old Harith Augustus — a "confrontation" ensued.

"The man was fatally wounded. A weapon recovered on scene," Guglielmi said of the incident, which took place in South Shore on Chicago's South Side.

A large crowd began to gather near the street where the fatal shooting occurred, and for hours protesters and police faced off in often violent scenes. In a video captured at the scene, Chicago police could be seen swinging their batons at individuals after the crowd shouted and threw bottles at officers.



Guglielmi originally told reporters on Sunday that Augustus did not have a concealed carry weapons permit. However, during a later press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Augustus did have a license to own a gun.

The Chicago Police Department also released body-camera footage of the shooting, citing "the interest of transparency" and a desire to dispel rumors.