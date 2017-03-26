United Airlines Stopped Three Girls From Flying Because They Were Wearing Leggings

A United Airlines representative said they were not in compliance with a dress code required for "company benefit travel," which is available to United employees and their eligible dependents.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?

On Sunday, activist and Shannon Watts tweeted that a United Airlines gate agent at Denver International Airport had stopped two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, and made a third girl change in order to board the flight.

"She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board," Watts tweeted again.

She also noted that "[t]heir father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts."

In a response to Watts' tweets, United's Twitter account wrote that the airline has the "right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed."

The airline added that the implementation of this rule was left to the "discretion of the gate agents."

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them," Watts overheard the gate agent say, according to another tweet. Watts, who did not respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed News, said one of the girls was 10 years old and dressed in "gray leggings" that were "normal and appropriate."

A United airline representative told BuzzFeed News that two out of a party of three were not in compliance with a dress code that applies to "company benefit travel," which "means they were traveling with the travel privileges" afforded to United employees and their eligible dependents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the individuals were wearing leggings, and the leggings ban applies only to travelers on "company benefit travel."

In a tweet, United noted that "these were United representatives. We hold our employees to the highest of standards."