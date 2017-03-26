BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

United Airlines Stopped Three Girls From Flying Because They Were Wearing Leggings

tech / viral

United Airlines Stopped Three Girls From Flying Because They Were Wearing Leggings

A United Airlines representative said they were not in compliance with a dress code required for "company benefit travel," which is available to United employees and their eligible dependents.

By Talal Ansari

Headshot of Talal Ansari

Talal Ansari

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 27, 2017, at 12:39 p.m. ET

Posted on March 26, 2017, at 2:45 p.m. ET

On Sunday, activist and Shannon Watts tweeted that a United Airlines gate agent at Denver International Airport had stopped two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings, and made a third girl change in order to board the flight.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?
Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts


"She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board," Watts tweeted again.

"Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls," Watts wrote.

Twitter

She also noted that "[t]heir father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a response to Watts' tweets, United's Twitter account wrote that the airline has the "right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed."

Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts

The airline added that the implementation of this rule was left to the "discretion of the gate agents."

Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonrwatts

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them," Watts overheard the gate agent say, according to another tweet. Watts, who did not respond to an interview request from BuzzFeed News, said one of the girls was 10 years old and dressed in "gray leggings" that were "normal and appropriate."

A United airline representative told BuzzFeed News that two out of a party of three were not in compliance with a dress code that applies to "company benefit travel," which "means they were traveling with the travel privileges" afforded to United employees and their eligible dependents.

The spokesperson confirmed that the individuals were wearing leggings, and the leggings ban applies only to travelers on "company benefit travel."

In a tweet, United noted that "these were United representatives. We hold our employees to the highest of standards."

Many on Twitter were quick to call the move unnecessary, sexist, and absurd, and some vowed to boycott United.

.@united is losing my business. H/t @shannonrwatts
Erica L Lafferty @EricaSmegs

.@united is losing my business. H/t @shannonrwatts

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People began to find evidence of United promoting its airline using pictures with people in leggings and yoga pants...

Journalist/Platinum flyer here, @United: You block girls in leggings from flights but you're promoting yourself w/T… https://t.co/BuSCShMSjp
Jeff Yang @originalspin

Journalist/Platinum flyer here, @United: You block girls in leggings from flights but you're promoting yourself w/T… https://t.co/BuSCShMSjp

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and found an in-flight safety video with people wearing "leggings and bathing suits."

@shannonrwatts There are women in leggings and bathing suits in a recent @united safety video. https://t.co/b1xByiCZ3f
Ian Schafer @ischafer

@shannonrwatts There are women in leggings and bathing suits in a recent @united safety video. https://t.co/b1xByiCZ3f

Reply Retweet Favorite
@shannonrwatts @united funny, United Airlines encourages this type of attire when it suits their marketing needs https://t.co/NSMGcJ44vf
Lindsey Darvin @darvinsportmgmt

@shannonrwatts @united funny, United Airlines encourages this type of attire when it suits their marketing needs https://t.co/NSMGcJ44vf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others posted about the irony of airlines making rules about women's outfits.

@shannonrwatts @MsNursePetty @united this is more acceptable
Howie Doohan @paulsboutiquery

@shannonrwatts @MsNursePetty @united this is more acceptable

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@shannonrwatts
Totes McGotes @TotesMcGotes

@shannonrwatts

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then celebs even started weighing in.

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@united Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children.
Patricia Arquette @PattyArquette

@united Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children.

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT
Duly noted, @united... Still, the punitive measures taken are not a good look!
LeVar Burton @levarburton

Duly noted, @united... Still, the punitive measures taken are not a good look!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hoping the capitalize over the social media uproar, Delta got in on the action on Monday.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉)
Delta @Delta

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉)

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News will update this post if we hear from Watts.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT