Trump Said He Might Free Former "Apprentice" Contestant Rod Blagojevich And Pardon His "Biggest Fan," Martha Stewart

"I think to a certain extent Martha Stewart was harshly and unfairly treated. And she used to be my biggest fan in the world," Trump said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he's considering a pardon and sentence commutation for Martha Stewart and Rod Blagojevich, two white-collar criminals who both have connections to the Apprentice reality show franchise he started.

Trump's comments came shortly after he said he'd pardon far-right commentator and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza.

Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison for insider trading that netted her about $227,000. Blagojevich, a former Democratic governor of Illinois, is serving a 14-year prison term that began in 2011 for trying to sell the Senate seat that became vacant when Barack Obama was elected president.

Blagojevich was immortalized when the FBI taped him saying, referring to the Senate seat, "I've got this thing, and it's fucking golden."



On Air Force One on his way to Houston, Trump told reports Blagojevich had said a "stupid" thing that "every other politician" says and questioned the length of his jail sentence.



“I’ll tell you another one," Trump told reporters after discussing D'Souza. "There’s another one that I’m thinking about — Rod Blagojevich. 18 years in jail for being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know, that many other politicians say," Trump said, incorrectly stating how long the prison term was.

Blagojevich was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice 3.