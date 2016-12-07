Trump Nominates Former Wrestling Executive Linda McMahon For Cabinet Post

She is the former CEO of the WWE.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Linda McMahon — a former CEO of the WWE and former candidate for the US Senate — to head the Small Business Administration.

Trump has appeared on the WWE many times over the years, and the McMahons — Linda and her husband, Vince — were big donors to his campaign.

The Small Business Administration helps "Americans start, build and grow businesses," according to the mission statement of the independent agency of the federal government.

"My America First agenda is going to bring back our jobs and roll back the burdensome regulations that are hurting our middle class workers and small businesses," said President-elect Trump in a transition team press release.

McMahon, he said, is "recognized as one of the country’s top female executives advising businesses around the globe" and "is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America's entrepreneurial spirit all across the country."

