Top Obama Administration Officials Say Justice Department Will Keep Defending Muslims Under Trump

Top officials in the White House and Department of Justice held a conference call with Muslim leaders nationwide on Monday, weeks before Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Top Obama administration officials sought to reassure Muslim American leaders in a conference call on Monday, saying that members of the government, mainly career civil servants, will continue to fight for their civil rights after political appointees leave office in January.

“While I may be leaving in January, the men and women that investigate and prosecute these hate crimes are deeply committed and are career attorneys and investigators who will stay on and are committed to ensuring the continuity of this work,” said Vanita Gupta, principal deputy assistant attorney general at the US Department of Justice.

“We are not letting go, letting down — we are continuing to be as vigorous and aggressive as we possibly can be,” Gupta said during the call, which also included Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

The purpose of the call was to discuss a spate of alleged hate crimes around the country. Many have been reported after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November.

A BuzzFeed News reporter identified himself as a reporter in the call sign-up. Officials at the start of the call said it was off the record, but BuzzFeed News never agreed to that condition. The White House didn't immediately answer a follow-up request for comment. A copy of the call sign-in sheet was given to BuzzFeed News by a source.

“I wanted to reiterate what was said and mentioned, that those of us in the career service will continue to execute our mission,” Kareem Shora, ‎section director for community engagement at the US Department of Homeland Security, said on the call. "We have taken an oath to make sure that we protect and defend the constitution of the United States."

Jarrett said she empathized with Muslim Americans, who have seen a 67% increase in hate crimes in 2015, according to the latest FBI Hate Crimes statistics released in November.

"I know the past year has seen an unprecedented increase in attacks against your families, from bullying and harassment of your children to threats against houses of worship,” Jarrett said. “And I want you to know that we feel the pain of the Muslim American community very directly.”