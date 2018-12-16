This 4,400-Year-Old Tomb Is In Great Condition And Officials In Egypt Are Stunned

Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

Egypt officials this week unveiled a newly discovered, elaborately carved tomb that they estimate is 4,400 years old.



Located just south of Cairo, the colorfully decorated tomb is considered to be "one of a kind in the last decades" for its pristine condition and the fact it hasn't been looted, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

"The color is almost intact even though the tomb is almost 4,400 years old," Waziri said at a press conference announcing the discovery.



Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

Decorated with statues of pharaohs, hieroglyphics, and vibrant yellows and blues, the tomb is believed to be the final resting place of a purification priest named Wahtye.

Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

Wahtye is shown with his wife, mother and other relatives in painted scenes along the tombs walls.



Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

Reliefs in the tomb show Wahtye and his family, including scenes of everyday life.



Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

The tomb was discovered along a ridge that was buried and partially excavated only recently. This could explain why it has been left untouched, unlike so many other tombs in Egypt.



Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

Five additional shafts were found in the tomb and while one shaft had nothing inside, four additional ones remain sealed and are expected to be excavated in the comings days, Reuters reported.

“I can imagine that all of the objects can be found in this area,” Waziri told reporters on Saturday, pointing at a sealed shaft. “This shaft should lead to a coffin or a sarcophagus of the owner of the tomb.”

Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

According to Waziri, the tomb 33 feet long, almost 10 feet wide and just under 10 feet high.



Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters