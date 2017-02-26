BuzzFeed News

This Is How Storm Chasers Are Honoring The Memory Of Bill Paxton

After the Emmy-nominated actor died due to complications from surgery, storm chasers honored the movie star who inspired a new generation of extreme weather–lovers.

By Talal Ansari

Posted on February 26, 2017, at 5:16 p.m. ET

Storm chasers in the midwest are using their GPS locations to honor actor Bill Paxton — a star of Titanic, Aliens, Twister, and Big Love — who died on Saturday at the age of 61.

Albert Ramon, KVUE @AlbertR_KVUE

Paxton costarred with Helen Hunt in the 1996 movie Twister — which is about a team of storm chasers researching tornados by placing measurement devices directly in the path of tornadoes.

Dean Nye @Dean_Nye

The movie, which was the second-highest-grossing film that year, put storm-chasers in the spotlight.

CATornadoChaser @catornadochaser

And had everyone feeling sorry for this cow.

Michael Ventrice @MJVentrice

It also inspired a generation of people to take an interest in meteorology, like Jesse Hawila, a meteorologist for a Dallas, Texas TV station.

Jesse Hawila @JesseWFAA

"From weather geeks everywhere... thanks for the #Twister memories. RIP Bill Paxton," tweeted Chris Bailey of the Kentucky Weather Center.

Chris Bailey @Kentuckyweather

According to the Associated Press, the nonprofit Spotter Network is responsible for the effort. This is the first time Spotter Network has honored a non-chaser in this way. Each dot on the map represents an individual storm-chaser's GPS coordinates.

