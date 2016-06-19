This Is How The "Star Trek" Family Is Remembering Anton Yelchin

The extended Star Trek cast and crew — from the original series in the 1960s to the 21st-century movie reboot — are mourning the actor, who died early Sunday.

J.J. Abrams, director of the Star Trek reboots, said Yelchin was "funny as hell, and supremely talented," in a hand-written note that he shared on Twitter.

George Takei, most famous playing Sulu in the original 1960s series, said the " Star Trek family has lost one of its own."

I loved Anton Yelchin so much. He was a true artist - curious, beautiful, courageous. He was a great pal and a great son. I'm in ruins.

John Cho, who plays Sulu in the new films, also shared his grief on Twitter.

Please send your love to Anton's family right now. They need it.

LeVar Burton, known for his role of Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge in the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series, was in disbelief.

I can't believe it , I m fckn hurting bad !

Karl Urban, who plays Leonard "Bones" McCoy in the reboot movies, was also struggling to comprehend the loss.

RIP #AntonYelchin family member gone too soon

Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander William T. Riker in The Next Generation , described Yelchin as a "family member gone too soon."

Yelchin died after being struck by his own car in a freak accident at his Los Angeles home.

“His family requests you respect their privacy at this time," his publicist, Jennifer Allen, told BuzzFeed News.

This post will be updated as more Star Trek cast and crew react to Yelchin's death.