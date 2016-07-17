This Is How Politicians Are Reacting To The Baton Rouge Shootings

In the second major deadly attack on police this month, politicians around the U.S. were quick to react.

In the wake of an earlier police shooting in Dallas — where five officers were killed and nine others injured — U.S. politicians were quick to react. Here's what some of them had to say:

"I’ve offered my full support, and the full support of the federal government, to Governor Edwards, Mayor Holden, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department," President Obama said in a statement. "And make no mistake – justice will be done."

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, whose city recently lost five police officers in a targeted shooting on July 7, said violence against the police "is not acceptable and poses a grave threat to all of us."

"Reports out of Baton Rouge this morning of three officers killed and others wounded are deeply disturbing. This must stop. Violence against our police officers under any circumstances is not acceptable and poses a grave threat to all of us. Those peacefully protesting police across the country must swiftly condemn this type of violence against law enforcement," Mayor Rawlings said in a statement on Facebook.