This Is How Politicians Are Reacting To The Baton Rouge Shootings
In the second major deadly attack on police this month, politicians around the U.S. were quick to react.
Three police officers were fatally shot in Baton Rouge by at least one person.
In the wake of an earlier police shooting in Dallas — where five officers were killed and nine others injured — U.S. politicians were quick to react. Here's what some of them had to say:
"I’ve offered my full support, and the full support of the federal government, to Governor Edwards, Mayor Holden, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Police Department," President Obama said in a statement. "And make no mistake – justice will be done."
Read President Obama's full statement:
I condemn, in the strongest sense of the word, the attack on law enforcement in Baton Rouge. For the second time in two weeks, police officers who put their lives on the line for ours every day were doing their job when they were killed in a cowardly and reprehensible assault. These are attacks on public servants, on the rule of law, and on civilized society, and they have to stop.
We may not yet know the motives for this attack, but I want to be clear: there is no justification for violence against law enforcement. None. These attacks are the work of cowards who speak for no one. They right no wrongs. They advance no causes. The officers in Baton Rouge; the officers in Dallas – they were our fellow Americans, part of our community, part of our country, with people who loved and needed them, and who need us now – all of us – to be at our best.
Today, on the Lord’s day, all of us stand united in prayer with the people of Baton Rouge, with the police officers who’ve been wounded, and with the grieving families of the fallen. May God bless them all.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, whose city recently lost five police officers in a targeted shooting on July 7, said violence against the police "is not acceptable and poses a grave threat to all of us."
"Reports out of Baton Rouge this morning of three officers killed and others wounded are deeply disturbing. This must stop. Violence against our police officers under any circumstances is not acceptable and poses a grave threat to all of us. Those peacefully protesting police across the country must swiftly condemn this type of violence against law enforcement," Mayor Rawlings said in a statement on Facebook.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said "I am deeply disturbed by today's shooting in Baton Rouge."
Hilary Clinton said in a statement: "Today's devastating assault on police officers in Baton Rouge is an assault on all of us. There is no justification for violence, for hate, for attacks on men and women who put their lives on line every day in service of our families and communities."
Donald Trump Says the U.S. Is “Divided And Out Of Control”
Presumptive Republican Vice Presidential candidate and Indiana Governor Mike Pence said "We can and must stop this," in a tweeted statement.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called it "unspeakable."
Lousiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser asked for "prayers and peace."
“We grieve for the officers killed in Baton Rouge today. How many law enforcement and people have to die because of a lack of leadership in our country? We demand law and order,” Trump also said on Facebook.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "This violence against police officers undermines our democracy."
Garcetti's full statement:
“Our hearts go out to the families of the three Baton Rouge officers who were killed this morning, and the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. I condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification for the taking of the lives of officers who were in their communities doing their job today.
"This violence against police officers undermines our democracy. Today, we are adding resources to make sure that our Los Angeles Police Department and other public safety agencies are supported. This includes doubling our air assets, shifting Metropolitan Division officers to a role of force protection to help back up patrol officers responding to calls for service, and adding additional resources to help screen our 911 calls. Please do all you can to support and thank our officers and their families today and every day.
"Our collective voice must rise up to condemn this latest shooting in what is unfortunately becoming a horrifying trend.
"The City of Los Angeles is committed to building and deepening relationships. We will not be deterred from our mission to protect our communities, support our police officers, and strengthen constitutional policing in our city. We will continue that work with an open door in our neighborhoods, in City Hall, and in our police stations.
"Too many days recently, our hearts are aching as a result of unthinkable violence in our country, but we cannot turn away from our mission to protect and to serve. We must turn to each other and the urgent work that remains. God bless the fallen officers and their families, and we will not be deterred.”
Vice President Joe Biden Calls Attacks "Despicable" and "Cowardly"
Biden's full statement:
