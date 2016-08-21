BuzzFeed News

These Coaches Stripped Down To Their Underpants After Their Wrestler Lost

The coaches were angry at a penalty point which cost Mongolia the bronze medal.

By Talal Ansari

Posted on August 21, 2016, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran of Mongolia and Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan wrestled for an Olympic bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 65kg in Rio on Sunday.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

With less than five seconds remaining, Mandakhnaran began to celebrate with his hands in the air. His head coach Tserenbaatar Tsogtbayar, and assistant coach Byambarenchin Bayaraa, joined in the celebration, jumping on the mat.

That's when Mandakhnaran was awarded a penalty point for celebrating too early.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

The penalty effectively cost Mongolia a bronze medal, and Uzbekistan's Navruzov was declared the winner.

Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images
And then this happened.

A Mongolian coach ripped off his shirt to protest the judges&#x27; decision.
Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images

Soon, the other Mongolian coach joined in, slamming his clothes to the ground.

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images

Shoes were thrown.

Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images

Pants were removed.

Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images
Words were said.

Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images

For some reason, one of the Mongolian coaches offered his clothes to a judge.

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images

“All of the stadium was behind us,” Bayaraa, the Mongolian assistant coach said, USA Today reported. “One hundred percent for Mongolia."

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

“The referees are no good,” he said. “There are 3 million Mongolian people, all waiting for a bronze medal. And now? No medal."

Security then had to be called to get the men to leave the mat.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
