The Dallas Police Chief Consoled Victim's Families With Stevie Wonder Lyrics

Police Chief David Brown — in an uplifting moment in an otherwise somber memorial service honoring five police officers killed last week — recited Stevie Wonder lyrics.

Dallas police chief David Brown during a press conference following the multiple police shootings in Dallas on July 11, 2016.

After a long ovation, Brown took to the podium and recalled a time when he used to struggle to find the right words to impress women he liked.

"When I was a teenager and started liking girls, I could never find the right words to express myself," said Brown, who has been the face of the police department after last week's attack on police officers.

"After a couple of words they would walk away, leaving me figuring out what to do," he said to the grieving audience, that included President Obama, Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Brown said he turned to song lyrics from the likes of Teddy Pendergrass, Al Green and the Isley Brothers. But for girls he loved, he had to "dig down deep" and "get some Stevie Wonder."

So today I'm going to pull out some Stevie Wonder for their families," Brown said. "So families, close your eyes and just imagine me back in 1974 with an afro and some bell bottoms and wide collar."

He then went on to recite the lyrics of Stevie Wonder's song "As."

"We all know sometimes life hates and troubles can make you wish you were born in another time and space," Brown began. "But you can bet your lifetimes that and twice it's double that God knew exactly where he wanted you to be placed."

He continued:

We all know sometimes life's hates and troubles Can make you wish you were born in another time and space But you can bet you life times that and twice its double That God knew exactly where he wanted you to be placed so make sure when you say you're in it but not of it You're not helping to make this earth a place sometimes called Hell Change your words into truths and then change that truth into love And maybe our children's grandchildren And their great-great grandchildren will tell [them] I'll be loving you Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky — I'll be loving you Until the ocean covers every mountain high — I'll be loving you Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea — I'll be loving you Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream — I'll be loving you Until the day is night and night becomes the day — I'll be loving you Until the trees and seas up, up and fly away — I'll be loving you Until the day that 8 times 8 times 8 times 8 is 4 — I'll be loving you Until the day that is the day that are no more — I'll be loving you Until the day the earth starts turning right to left— I'll be loving you Until the earth just for the sun denies itself — I'll be loving you Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through — I'll be loving you Until the day that you are me and I am you-- Now ain't that loving you? Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky Ain't that loving you Until the ocean covers every mountain high And I've got to say, always, I’ll be loving you always

"And there's no greater love than this, that these five men gave their lives for all of us," Brown concluded before introducing President Obama.

"Chief Brown, I'm so glad I met Michelle first because she loves Stevie Wonder," Obama said after taking the podium.