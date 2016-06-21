A Syrian Refugee Family Says This Hateful Note Was Posted On Their Door

“Please move before danger can happen” and “You are Muslim and not welcome,” the note read.

One side of the note allegedly posted on the family's apartment door.

Three months after escaping the prolonged Syrian civil war and finding refuge in the U.S., a family of four said they received a handwritten message of hate taped to their Tucson, Arizona apartment door.

The note, written in multiple colors, contains hate speech and threats such as “Please move before danger can happen” and “You are Muslim and not welcome.”

Other parts of the note read, “America hates terrorist [sic] like you!” “We do not like you living here! You need to move!,” and “May our God forgive you since most people will not. Cowards!”

The family alerted their apartment complex’s management and the Tucson Police Department. The family did not want to be identified saying they were afraid and were wary of further harassment.

The spokesperson from the Tucson Police Department said a detective has spoken to the family and are investigating the incident but “no suspect has been identified.”

The spokesperson also said this is the first reported incident of harassment or threat from anyone in the city’s refugee community, including Nepali, Somali and Syrian refugees, among other nationalities.