Suspect Captured After California Sheriff's Deputy Killed In "Execution" Shooting

A sheriff's deputy in California was shot and killed Sunday while investigating a suspicious vehicle in what is being called an "execution" by the local sheriff.

Deputy Dennis Wallace, a 20-year veteran of the department, was investigating a call about a suspicious car in Fox Grove Park in Hughson, 100 miles east of San Francisco, around 8:24 a.m. local time, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters.

Wallace, after being informed by a dispatcher that the vehicle was stolen, called for backup.



"We believe that Deputy Wallace was killed outside of the car, and we know for a fact that the gun used in this crime was is direct contact with his head when the trigger was pulled twice," Christianson said. "This was an execution."